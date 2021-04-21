Well-known pediatrician, Dr. Michael Manuel, retiring at end of the month

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A familiar face is retiring after spending four decades serving the Central Louisiana community. Doctor Michael D. Manuel, a well-known Alexandria pediatrician, is shutting down his practice and retiring at the end of the month.

Manuel, who opened ‘Michael D. Manuel M.D. Pediatrics,’ located inside Rapides Regional, has treated thousands of children and their families since July of 1980. His office manager, Brenda Sanders, who has been at the practice since 1980, is also retiring at the end of the month. Together, they have photo albums full of photos sent by patients, their families and other memorabilia, representing the people who have stepped foot in the practice over the years.

“As people bring their children here more and more frequently, they begin to trust more and more, so that helps to build that relationship as the years go by,” said Manuel.

The reason Dr. Manuel got into medicine in the first place is simple.

“I thought that I could help people make a difference in raising their child, help the child to grow and help the family unit as a whole with their children.”

Over the years, Manuel said health care has changed significantly.

“The advent of walk-in clinics have started, school nurses are now increasingly present in schools, and some of the autonomy that we had as individual and group physicians has been taken away from us,” said Manuel.

But the biggest change, Manuel said, is the relationship between the doctor and the patient.

“That’s been one of the things that I think has suffered, the patient doctor relationship has changed so much over the years. I hope we get to the point where doctors can become more interactive on a one-on-one basis with their patients,” said Manuel.

The pandemic, that’s been plaguing the world since March of 2020, has changed health care and how doctors and patients interact.

“Doctors are practicing more and more telemedicine where they interact with their patients by video on a computer,” said Manuel.

Over the years of treating children, Manuel said one of the biggest problems he’s continued to see is obesity.

“Obesity is a national epidemic, there’s no doubt about it, and children frequently come in well, well overweight,” said Manuel.

Manuel said he’s enjoyed helping patients with their health, which makes his retirement that much more difficult for patients and their families.

“The reaction has been difficult for some families because they kind of believe you’re going to be there forever. They always know that time is coming, but when it does come, I think it’s a sense of a loss to some extent.”

Through it all, Manuel said he’s thankful.

“It’s a wonderful field. It’s changed a lot over the years, but it’s still a wonderful field. You have an opportunity to care for people who are in need of care and there’s a tremendous amount of satisfaction.”

Brenda Sanders, Dr. Manuel’s office manager has been at the practice since the start, thanks to an ad she saw in a newspaper.

“41 years ago I saw his ad in the paper and answered it and have been here ever since.”

Sanders said there’s no where else she’d rather be.

“I am very glad I answered that newspaper ad. It’s been, it’s been very good. It’s been very challenging, changes and stuff, but it’s, it’s been great.”

When he first started his practice, Manuel said there were only five other pediatricians in the Alexandria area.

Manuel said he’s looking forward to spending more time with family, and traveling once it’s safe to do so. Dr. John Clark will take over the practice following Manuel’s retirement.

