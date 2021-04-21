Winnsboro officer accused of soliciting sex from woman involved in crash

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say a Winnsboro Police Lieutenant has been arrested on charges of public bribery and one count of abuse of office.

According to state police, in March of 2021, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a complaint involving a Winnsboro Police Lieutenant. He was identified as 47-year-old Terrance Pleasant.

LSP says the investigation initiated from a complaint received by a driver involved in a two-vehicle crash investigated by Pleasant in Winnsboro. Police say the female driver, who was not at fault in the crash, alleged Pleasant solicited sexual favors and money to provide a favorable report for the driver’s insurance. LSP investigators say they were able to confirm these allegations.

LSP says, as a result of the investigation, Pleasant was indicted by a grand jury on Monday, April 19, 2021, for one count of public bribery and one count of abuse of office. On April 20, Pleasant was booked into the Franklin Parish Jail without incident. The investigation is ongoing.

