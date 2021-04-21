Advertisement

Winnsboro officer accused of soliciting sex from woman involved in crash

News outlets report Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the immediate moratorium Monday night.
News outlets report Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the immediate moratorium Monday night.(Source: Associated Press)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police say a Winnsboro Police Lieutenant has been arrested on charges of public bribery and one count of abuse of office.

According to state police, in March of 2021, the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was requested by the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a complaint involving a Winnsboro Police Lieutenant. He was identified as 47-year-old Terrance Pleasant.

LSP says the investigation initiated from a complaint received by a driver involved in a two-vehicle crash investigated by Pleasant in Winnsboro. Police say the female driver, who was not at fault in the crash, alleged Pleasant solicited sexual favors and money to provide a favorable report for the driver’s insurance. LSP investigators say they were able to confirm these allegations.

LSP says, as a result of the investigation, Pleasant was indicted by a grand jury on Monday, April 19, 2021, for one count of public bribery and one count of abuse of office. On April 20, Pleasant was booked into the Franklin Parish Jail without incident. The investigation is ongoing.

LSP adds that the Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org/ and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Lanehart
Alexandria man arrested in Grant Parish on multiple charges
APD is investigating more shootings.
APD investigating two separate shootings from Monday night
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13. (Source: Captain Josh Howard)
Cajun Navy finds Seacor Power debris 60 miles from crash site
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Quinon Pitre
Quinon Pitre identified as sixth crewman recovered from Seacor Power lift boat

Latest News

Jessie Sutton retires at age 93 after 30 years of working to help others.
‘Age is just a number’- Local woman retires at age 93
‘Age is just a number’- Local woman retires at age 93
Alexandria City Council approves budget with more money for APD, drainage issues
Alexandria City Council approves budget with more money for APD, drainage issues
A familiar pediatrician and his office manager are retiring after serving the Cenla community...
Well-known pediatrician, Dr. Michael Manuel, retiring at end of the month