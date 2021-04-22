ASH’s Chris Clark maximizes his potential as a three-sport athlete

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High three-sport athlete Chris Clark was a part of a history-making State Championship basketball team, historic State Championship run on the Trojan’s football team and now he’s excelling on the diamond.

“I’m just blessed to be like this,” sophomore Clark said. “I wasn’t expecting to play three sports going into high school, but now I sit back and realize that I have the potential to be a star in all three sports.”

Clark is setting the bar as only a sophomore. Recently, he was a base hit shy from the cycle against Leesville. That’s something no one can remember if or when the last time that happened at Alexandria Senior High.

“That’s very difficult to do,” head coach Greg Briggs said. “There was a timeout called and they changed pitchers and he asked me ‘Coach was that a hit with the third baseman in the second inning,’ and I didn’t even remember, but he said ‘Well if it was, I’m about to hit a home run right here for the cycle,’ and he did.”

“Before the game, I was trying to hit for the cycle, I was on a two-game slump. So, me hitting for the cycle was just a confidence thing really,” Clark said.

Not all things have been peaches and cream for this three-sport athlete. It’s been difficult for Clark to put his all in just one sport since he’s juggling three, but that’s because the love for all is equally the same.

“He’s been blessed with God-given athletic ability. He’s a hard worker, has a good family and he’s only going to get better. He has unlimited potential,” Briggs said.

One day Clark will settle for greatness in one sport, but for now, he’ll continue to maximize his potential in all three.

