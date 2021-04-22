Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition providing support to people who haven’t received stimulus payments

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - If you still haven’t received your stimulus money, options are available to you. People who don’t have a permanent address or bank account may still qualify for payments and other tax benefits.

The IRS can’t issue payments to those that are eligible when information about them isn’t available in the tax agency’s system. To help people experiencing homelessness, the IRS is encouraging them to file a tax return so they can receive payments.

The IRS needs information from those who don’t normally file a tax return, even if they didn’t have any income last year, or their income was not large enough to require them to file.

To do this, all you need to do is file a basic 2020 tax return with the IRS.

Once that return is processed, the agency can quickly send stimulus payments to an address chosen by the person filing.

If you don’t have a permanent address, the Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition allows people to use their address to receive payments.

The non-profit is also available to help with any benefits individuals may qualify for during the pandemic.

“Come and see what’s available to you. You know ultimately, we can help you to navigate some of that stuff, and even if we can’t be the ones that complete that referral, we can at least get you pointed in the right direction and get you set up with what you need.”

If you have social security disability, you should have already received your check. To check in on the progress of your payment, you can go here.

The homeless coalition is back open to the public Monday through Friday. People can take showers, do laundry, receive mail, pick up blankets and other clothing and speak with a case manager. To learn more about the services they offer, you can call 318-443-0500.

