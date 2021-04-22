FEMA offers tips on spotting contractor fraud

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA and the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are reminding those rebuilding from the 2020 hurricane season to be aware of fraud and scams.

Attempts to scam residents can be made over the phone, by mail, email, through the internet, or in person. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it should be questioned.

Be on the lookout for fake or unlicensed contractors that may try to take advantage of your situation to steal insurance settlements, grants, and loans.

Out-of-town scam artists may be the first to arrive at your front door after a disaster so it’s important to do some research on if the contractor is legitimate.

To find out if a potential contractor is licensed to work in Louisiana, you can contact the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors at Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors. You can also call them at (225) 765-2301 or use Text-To-Verify at (855) 999-7896.

You can also search at Online Contractor Search - LSLBC (louisiana.gov).

Some of the following may be warning signs that a fake or unlicensed contractor is trying to scam you:

Door-to -door solicitations

High-pressure sales or scare tactics

Demand for cash, unusually large down payments, or advanced full payment

Special deals or extremely low bids

Verbal agreements or not having a written contract

The contractor is from out of state

The contractor has no permanent place of business

The contractor has no insurance

The contractor has inadequate references

FEMA asks that residents report suspicious activity of this kind to your local police department, the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-223-0814, or the Louisiana Attorney General’s Consumer Dispute line at 800-351-4889.

