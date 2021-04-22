Grambling’s Michael Armstrong takes new position at St. Thomas

GRAMBLING La. (KALB) - Grambling Director of Football Operations & Recruiting, Michael Armstrong, has decided to leave Grambling State University and will take a position at the University of St. Thomas.

#BREAKING @GSU_TIGERS Director of Football Operations & Recruiting Michael Armstrong has accepted a position St. Thomas.



He will leave Grambling officially.



So far that makes two staff members in one day that are off of the Grambling coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/vRdr1Wqr01 — Nicole Hutchison (@nhutchisontv) April 22, 2021

Armstrong spent five seasons on the Tigers football staff and recently received his Masters in Sports Management.

Prior to his time at Grambling, Armstrong was a part of the staff at Ave Maris University in Naples, Fla. He held numerous positions including defensice line coach, secondary coach, tight ends coach, video coordinator, recruiting coordinator and director of football operations. He helped guide Ave Maria to the NAIA Indepent Conference Championship during the 2013 season with a 9- record.

