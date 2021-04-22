Advertisement

Grambling’s Michael Armstrong takes new position at St. Thomas

Grambling Football
Michael Armstrong leaves Grambling for the University of St. Thomas.(Grambling State Football)
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAMBLING La. (KALB) - Grambling Director of Football Operations & Recruiting, Michael Armstrong, has decided to leave Grambling State University and will take a position at the University of St. Thomas.

Armstrong spent five seasons on the Tigers football staff and recently received his Masters in Sports Management.

Prior to his time at Grambling, Armstrong was a part of the staff at Ave Maris University in Naples, Fla. He held numerous positions including defensice line coach, secondary coach, tight ends coach, video coordinator, recruiting coordinator and director of football operations. He helped guide Ave Maria to the NAIA Indepent Conference Championship during the 2013 season with a 9- record.

