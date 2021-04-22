Instagram lets users filter out abusive messages

(CNN) - Instagram is launching new tools that allow users to filter abusive direct messages.

The filter looks for certain words, phrases and even emojis that indicate abusive content. That list is compiled by Instagram parent company Facebook, but it also allows users to add their own words.

The new toolset also makes it harder for previously blocked people to contact users again using a new account.

Account owners will have to manually activate the feature - called “Hidden Words” - as it will not be enabled by default.

Facebook is trying its new filtering tools on Instagram first and hopes to bring them to Facebook Messenger and What’s App before next year.

Social media platforms have been struggling with how to prevent abuse on private messages since that content is not scanned the way public posts are.

