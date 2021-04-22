La. House approves amendment to state’s sales tax collection

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - There is a big push in the state legislature to centralize Louisiana’s sales tax collection, but ultimately it will be up to you.

The Louisiana House has approved a bill to centralize that state’s sales tax collection. The vote was 97 to 4.

Louisiana is one of three states that currently doesn’t have a centralized state sales tax collection system. Currently, local governments handle that, but the constitutional amendment would create a state-wide entity to oversee sales tax collections.

Proponents of the bill also say the state is missing out on internet sales tax collections by not having a centralized system.

“Unfortunately very little of that has been getting to the state or the local government,” said Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Rapides. “Mississippi has a centralized sales tax collection system, they collected $330 million last year on internet sales tax. Louisiana only collected about $110 million. We have a million more people than they do. So it’s being collected by the businesses but it’s not being collected by the state or the parishes.”

For it to pass, the legislature and governor will have to sign off on it. Since it’s a constitutional amendment, voters will have to approve of it as well.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.