Louisiana smokable medical marijuana bill starts advancing

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A bid to expand Louisiana’s medical marijuana program to allow patients to smoke cannabis has sailed through its first review.

The once contentious program has become more entrenched as a legitimate medical treatment.

The House health committee voted 12-1 Thursday with little debate for the expansion proposal offered by Houma Republican Rep. Tanner Magee.

Louisiana’s dispensaries currently sell medical marijuana in liquids, topical applications, inhalers and edible gummies. But they are barred from offering raw marijuana in smokable form.

Magee’s bill would legalize that as well for medicinal purposes, starting in January.

The raw, smokable plant product is cheaper to manufacture and sell.

The bill now heads to the House floor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.