Advertisement

Louisiana smokable medical marijuana bill starts advancing

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, file photo file photo, marijuana plants grow under...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, file photo file photo, marijuana plants grow under special grow lights in Baton Rouge, La.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A bid to expand Louisiana’s medical marijuana program to allow patients to smoke cannabis has sailed through its first review.

The once contentious program has become more entrenched as a legitimate medical treatment.

The House health committee voted 12-1 Thursday with little debate for the expansion proposal offered by Houma Republican Rep. Tanner Magee.

Louisiana’s dispensaries currently sell medical marijuana in liquids, topical applications, inhalers and edible gummies. But they are barred from offering raw marijuana in smokable form.

Magee’s bill would legalize that as well for medicinal purposes, starting in January.

The raw, smokable plant product is cheaper to manufacture and sell.

The bill now heads to the House floor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Compton Sr. gets emotional after speaking at the press conference.
Morlte and Compton families prepared to put a civil lawsuit against the City of Alexandria
Quinon Pitre
Quinon Pitre identified as sixth crewman recovered from Seacor Power lift boat
News outlets report Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the immediate moratorium Monday night.
Winnsboro officer accused of soliciting sex from woman involved in crash
City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria announces ATRANS schedule changes for April 22
Alexandria City Council approves budget with more money for APD, drainage issues

Latest News

Rapides Symphony Orchestra launches web series
Trinity Baptist Church on fire April 22, 2021.
Trinity Baptist Church catches on fire for second time
Swamp People stars team up with the United Cajun Navy to help search for missing Seacor Power...
Stars of ‘Swamp People’ help Cajun Navy with search and rescue efforts
Trinity Baptist Church catches on fire for second time