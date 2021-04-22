Advertisement

Man whose NYC subway pipe-bomb fizzled gets life in prison

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission shows Akayed Ullah, who was convicted of terrorism charges for setting off a pipe bomb in New York City's busiest subway station.(New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge sentenced a Bangladeshi immigrant whose pipe bomb mostly misfired in a busy New York City subway station in 2017 to life in prison on Thursday, calling the crime “barbaric and heinous.”

Akayed Ullah, 31, was sentenced in Manhattan federal court by Judge Richard J. Sullivan.

“A life sentence is appropriate,” Sullivan said. “It was a truly barbaric and heinous crime.”

Ullah, 31, apologized before hearing the sentence.

“Your honor, what I did, it was wrong,” he said. “I can tell you from the bottom of my heart, I’m deeply sorry. ... I do not support harming innocent people.”

Prosecutors had sought the life term for Ullah, saying the “premeditated and vicious” attack was committed on behalf of the Islamic State group.

But defense lawyer Amy Gallicchio said Ullah deserved no more than the mandatory 35 years in prison. She said he had “lived lawfully and peacefully” before the December 2017 attack that she blamed on a “personal crisis that left him isolated, depressed, vulnerable and suicidal.”

The attack in a pedestrian tunnel beneath Times Square and the Port Authority bus terminal left Ullah seriously burned after the bomb attached to his chest sputtered rather than burst, sparing some pedestrians nearby from serious injuries.

At trial, prosecutors showed jurors Ullah’s post-arrest statements and social media comments, including when he taunted then-President Donald Trump on Facebook before the attack.

Hours after Ullah’s bombing attempt, Trump derided the immigration system that had allowed Ullah — and multitudes of law-abiding Bangladeshis — to enter the U.S.

Ullah got an entry visa in 2011 because he had an uncle who was already a U.S. citizen. Trump said allowing foreigners to follow relatives to the U.S. was “incompatible with national security.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Compton Sr. gets emotional after speaking at the press conference.
Morlte and Compton families prepared to put a civil lawsuit against the City of Alexandria
Quinon Pitre
Quinon Pitre identified as sixth crewman recovered from Seacor Power lift boat
News outlets report Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the immediate moratorium Monday night.
Winnsboro officer accused of soliciting sex from woman involved in crash
Alexandria City Council approves budget with more money for APD, drainage issues
Kendrick Lanehart
Alexandria man arrested in Grant Parish on multiple charges

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Countering Biden, GOP pitches $568B for infrastructure
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts
Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) previews joint session speech
A super moon rises behind the U.S. Capitol, Monday, March 9, 2020, in Washington.
Super pink moon is coming Monday night
The Rev. Al Sharpton, right, speaks over the casket of Daunte Wright, alongside attorneys...
LIVE: Daunte Wright to be eulogized at Minneapolis funeral