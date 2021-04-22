Morlte and Compton families prepared to put a civil lawsuit against the City of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday morning, the family members of two homicide victims, Ashley Morlte and Destiny Compton, spoke at a press conference voicing their frustrations with the city and the case.

“My daughter and Destiny are gone [and] every day of my life it’s a struggle to get up and live,” Temekia Brown, Morlte’s mother, said.

KALB obtained a police report with more in-depth information about what led up to the February 7 double homicide of Morlte and Compton. According to the report from the Alexandria Police Department (APD), Morlte told police her ex-boyfriend Keron Nickelson attacked her at the Walmart on North Mall Drive around 10:30 p.m. (a little more than two hours before the homicides took place).

“Nickelson exited his truck,” Jermaine Harris, the Morlte and Compton families’ attorney, said while reading the report. “[Nickelson] approached their vehicle, opened it and began to attack Ashley Morlte.”

The report accuses Nickelson of three offenses, which are domestic abuse battery, simple assault and simple robbery for stealing Morlte’s phone during the attack. Further down, the report shows when Morlte arrived at the police station, she pinged the location of her phone, which the police report says was with Nickelson.

“There were threats to kill, and there were even GPS coordinates of the suspect who was right outside of the police department, and nothing was done,” Harris said. “As a matter of fact, Joseph Rachal [the officer who filed the report] told them to come back on Monday.

However, Monday never came for Morlte and Compton. Both of them would be shot and killed around midnight on Culpepper Road.

Later, police arrested Nickelson, who is accused of two counts of first-degree murder.

Harris says the law states (under RS 46:2140) “...the officer shall immediately arrest the abusing party,” which Harris believes should have happened after the Walmart attack, two hours and 20 minutes before the homicides.

Both families say they are ready to file a civil lawsuit against the city, claiming there is a lack of transparency and accountability.

“Their reason they were going to redact [parts of the report] was to protect the victim,” Wayne Compton Sr., Destiny Compton’s father, said. “I said, ‘Ma’am. How are you protecting Destiny Compton, and she’s dead?’ You know, my daughter is dead.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.