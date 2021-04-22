Advertisement

Oklahoma passes bill that can protect drivers who hit protesters

Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law that grants immunity to drivers who unintentionally injure or kill protesters while attempting to flee a riot.

It also stiffens penalties for people who block roadways in an effort to protest.

The bill is a reaction to an incident in Tulsa that involved a clash on the highway between a driver and demonstrators who had spilled out onto the road.

Democrats questioned whether the bill was needed since the driver in the case wasn’t charged.

A group protesting the legislation briefly gained entry to the House Chambers inside the State Capitol in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The session resumed after the protesters left the Capitol building.

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Compton Sr. gets emotional after speaking at the press conference.
Morlte and Compton families prepared to put a civil lawsuit against the City of Alexandria
Quinon Pitre
Quinon Pitre identified as sixth crewman recovered from Seacor Power lift boat
Terrance Pleasant
Winnsboro officer accused of soliciting sex from woman involved in crash
Gov. John Bel Edwards holding a news conference.
Gov. Edwards continues to urge La. residents to get COVID vaccine
Izell Richardson, Jr.
Brutal tasing of handcuffed man caught on Louisiana officer’s body cam

Latest News

United State Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin poses for photographers as he arrives at NATO...
Panel: End commanders’ power to block military sex cases
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
Jill Biden hears from Navajo women on needs, priorities
Oklahoma bill protects drivers who unintentionally hit protesters
KALB’s Golden Apple Award