Prep softball playoff scores and highlights from Wednesday night

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below is a list of scores from local softball playoff games that happened on Wednesday, April 21.

Natchitoches Central 2, Central (B.R.) 1

Pineville 8, Hahnville 3

St. Amant 14, ASH 0

Tioga 6, DeRidder 1

Grant 21, Caldwell Parish 9

Iota 5, Buckeye 4

Jena 8, Berwick 4

Lutcher 12, Pine Prairie 3

Many 10, Avoyelles Charter 4

Forest 4, Fairview 3

Anacoco 9, Bell City 4

Holden 14, Elizabeth 3

