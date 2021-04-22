Prep softball playoff scores and highlights from Wednesday night
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below is a list of scores from local softball playoff games that happened on Wednesday, April 21.
- Natchitoches Central 2, Central (B.R.) 1
- Pineville 8, Hahnville 3
- St. Amant 14, ASH 0
- Tioga 6, DeRidder 1
- Grant 21, Caldwell Parish 9
- Iota 5, Buckeye 4
- Jena 8, Berwick 4
- Lutcher 12, Pine Prairie 3
- Many 10, Avoyelles Charter 4
- Forest 4, Fairview 3
- Anacoco 9, Bell City 4
- Holden 14, Elizabeth 3
