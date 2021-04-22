Advertisement

Prep softball playoff scores and highlights from Wednesday night

Jena softball
Jena softball(Source: KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below is a list of scores from local softball playoff games that happened on Wednesday, April 21.

  • Natchitoches Central 2, Central (B.R.) 1
  • Pineville 8, Hahnville 3
  • St. Amant 14, ASH 0
  • Tioga 6, DeRidder 1
  • Grant 21, Caldwell Parish 9
  • Iota 5, Buckeye 4
  • Jena 8, Berwick 4
  • Lutcher 12, Pine Prairie 3
  • Many 10, Avoyelles Charter 4
  • Forest 4, Fairview 3
  • Anacoco 9, Bell City 4
  • Holden 14, Elizabeth 3

To report a score, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

