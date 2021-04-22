Rapides Symphony Orchestra launches web series, seeks questions from community

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After more than a year, the Rapides Symphony Orchestra is gearing up for their first in-person concert.

Right now, the orchestra is trying to garner excitement by launching a web series titled “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About the Symphony (But Were Afraid to Ask)”.

Community members can submit questions and learn more about the what the symphony offers.

It’s hosted by their music director Joshua Zona and News Channel Five’s Javonti Thomas.

In August, the Rapides Symphony Orchestra will host its first in-person concert of the year. More information will be available at a later date. To submit questions to the web series, click here.

