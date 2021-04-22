Advertisement

Reggie Nelson out as Grambling’s offensive line coach

Nelson (left) spent seven seasons at Grambling.
Nelson (left) spent seven seasons at Grambling.
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KALB) - Grambling offensive line coach Reggie Nelson can add former to his title after being fired by the Tigers.

The Shreveport Times reports that head coach Broderick Fobbs let Nelson go Sunday, one day after Grambling’s 49-7 loss to Southern in the Bayou Classic.

Nelson’s dismissal makes it three offensive coaches since early March that are no longer under Fobbs’.

Former offensive coordinator Mark Orlando resigned two weeks into Grambling’s spring season. Orlando’s predecessor, former quarterbacks’ coach and interim OC Kendrick Nord, left the program one week after.

Nelson was hired to Fobbs’ first staff at GSU and was the longest-tenured assistant coach on staff. Nelson spent seven seasons at Grambling and served as co-offensive coordinator with Fobbs in the 2018 season.

