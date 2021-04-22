Advertisement

Retired Saints QB Drew Brees opens up about injury-filled 2020 season

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Future Hall of Fame quarterback and retired Saint Drew Brees and his former coach Sean Payton were together again on Wednesday, April 21, at the Zurich Classic Pro-Am.

Brees also met with sports journalists and reflected on a final NFL season of physical limitations. It was his first public appearance since his retirement.

“I’ll be perfectly honest with you ... I only really felt good in one game; I only felt good in one game from the perspective of having all the tools in my toolbox. So is limited the word? I had a lot of limitations throughout the season as to what I could and could not do and I recognized that and that’s really hard for a competitor. That’s really hard when you know what you should be able to do and yet, you can’t because of various injuries or things that have taken place with your body and some of those things were just kind of freak things like torn plantar fascia, damage in the shoulder, broken ribs, punctured lung, all this stuff that’s going on, this abdominal thing I was dealing with pretty much most of the season.”

Drew Brees

