Trinity Baptist Church catches on fire for second time

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Trinity Baptist Church near Highway 28 East in Pineville caught fire on Thursday, April 22.

This is the second time part of the church caught fire in less than a week. It also caught fire on Sunday.

#BREAKING We are told that Trinity Baptist Church in Pineville is on fire again. We are working to get more information. These photos were sent to us by Janet Austin. Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Thursday, April 22, 2021

The pastor of the church says it was the old Fellowship Hall that caught fire, which is the same part the went up in flames on Sunday.

Viewer submitted video of a fire at Trinity Baptist Church in Pineville. Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Thursday, April 22, 2021

The Pineville Fire Department says an electrical issue caused Sunday’s fire, but we have no word yet on the cause of the new fire. As soon as PFD releases information on the investigation, we will let you know.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.