Trinity Baptist Church catches on fire for second time
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Trinity Baptist Church near Highway 28 East in Pineville caught fire on Thursday, April 22.
This is the second time part of the church caught fire in less than a week. It also caught fire on Sunday.
The pastor of the church says it was the old Fellowship Hall that caught fire, which is the same part the went up in flames on Sunday.
The Pineville Fire Department says an electrical issue caused Sunday’s fire, but we have no word yet on the cause of the new fire. As soon as PFD releases information on the investigation, we will let you know.
