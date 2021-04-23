Advertisement

Alexandria man arrested for third degree rape

Allen Hayes
Allen Hayes(RPSO)
By RPSO
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (RPSO) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following a report on March 16 about criminal sexual conduct.

RPSO identified Allen Hayes, 59, as a suspect, and learned that he had been arrested in August 2020 for second degree rape by APD, and was currently out on bond on that charge. Detectives found enough probable cause that supported the victim’s allegations and Hayes was arrested for one count of third degree rape.

Hayes remains in the Rapides Parish Detention Center in lieu of posting a $530,000 bond.

Detectives said their investigation is ongoing and believe there may be more victims. If you have information relating to this investigation, please call Detective Matthew Cross at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

