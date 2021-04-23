B-29 Superfortress flight inspires younger generation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - World War II veterans visited an aircraft from their generation- the B-29 Superfortress. A veteran and his family got to go up for an honor flight,

One of the veteran’s young relatives has an aspiration. JB Humphrey’s great great nephew says when he grows up, he wants to join his family of veterans and pilots to serve the country.

It is a flight at any age people will never forget. B-29 Superfortress Doc takes to the air again with some special flyers.

“Not many people live to be 100, especially veterans,” JB Humphrey said.

JB Humphrey served as an Air Force sergeant in World War II.

His family surprised him with a flight on the restored airplane from the 40s and local recognition from Monroe mayor Friday Ellis.

“That’s what you call a pretty airplane there. Our airplanes weren’t that big,” Humphrey said.

Humphrey’s great great nephew, John Wallace Majure, wants to join his family of veterans and pilots one day.

John Wallace recalled his great great uncle JB’s time in World War II.

“His plane got shot down. He had to jump out of the plane, and he broke his back in the field in the United States of America,” Majure said.

He wants to be a fighter pilot when he grows up, and he got a sneak peek of what it’s like up in the air.

Both relatives sailed in the sky. One generation reminiscing old times and one seeing what his future could look like.

“I’m proud to be out and enjoying it,” Humphrey said.

John Wallace recognizes his relative’s achievement and wants to do the same.

When asked if he thinks Humphrey thinks he is a hero, John Wallace said not really, but he is.

If people missed the B-29 Superfortress, there’s no need to worry. The general manager of Doc hopes to be back in Monroe again to honor and educate.

