Advertisement

Belly fat increases risk for heart disease, diabetes, stroke, high cholesterol, report says

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s time for a gut check.

Too much fat around the midsection could be linked to heart disease, according to new guidelines from the American Heart Association.

Researchers say a protruding tummy may be a sign of visceral fat – a dangerous form of fat that wraps itself around organs deep inside the body.

Belly fat raises your risk for heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, stroke and high cholesterol, research shows.

Experts think that’s because visceral fat makes more inflammatory proteins that can narrow blood vessels, raise blood pressure, and inflame tissues and organs.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say non-pregnant women with a waist size greater than 35 inches and men with a waist larger than 40 inches are at higher risk.

Experts recommend aerobic and strength training to reduce belly fat.

A well-balanced diet with less sugar and fewer processed foods also helps.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Compton Sr. gets emotional after speaking at the press conference.
Morlte and Compton families prepared to put a civil lawsuit against the City of Alexandria
Trinity Baptist Church on fire April 22, 2021.
Trinity Baptist Church catches on fire for second time
Pedestrian killed in Natchitoches Parish crash
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13. (Source: Captain Josh Howard)
Report: Wife of missing crewmember sues owners of Seacor Power for $25 million
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gives State of Community update at Alexandria International Airport.
Alexandria mayor expresses displeasure over approved budget, gives update on police chief hiring process

Latest News

FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
LIVE: US health advisers urge restart of J&J vaccine use, despite rare clots
The CDC and the FDA recommended on Tuesday the U.S. pause the use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine...
COVID vaccines recommended for pregnant women
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the...
Court record: Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 in Floyd death
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
Calls mount for video release in fatal shooting by N.C. deputies
Police radio traffic indicates 42-year-old Andrew Brown was shot in the back by sheriffs'...
Dispatch calls released from deadly police shooting of Andrew Brown in N.C.