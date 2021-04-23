Bolton High School senior signs with Centenary College

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It was a big day for one local athlete as Bolton High’s senior guard Dymon Drungo signed her letter of intent to continue her playing career at Centenary College.

Drungo was selected as Class 4A All-State Honorable Mention this year after scoring 18 ppg in her senior season. She also helped lead the Lady Bears to back-to-back District 3-4A titles while being named first-team all-district for three consecutive seasons.

“It lets all the people behind me know that they can get as far as I have. I’m leaving behind my legacy so they can follow it. They can put in the back of their mind that they can get a basketball scholarship as I did,” said Drungo.

Drungo says she’s excited to play close to home for her family, former coaches and teammates to be able to watch her.

