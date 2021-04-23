Advertisement

Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Failing to impress a date can leave you embarrassed, but it landed one New York man in court.

A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI after he bragged to her that he was involved in the Capitol riot.

About a week after the Jan. 6 insurrection, he told her “I did storm the capitol” and “made it all the way into Statuary Hall.”

She replied “we are not a match” with that new information after swiping right on him.

Investigators then cross-referenced video of Chapman from bodycam footage with his Bumble profile picture.

He is charged with four misdemeanors.

Chapman has not yet entered a plea.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Compton Sr. gets emotional after speaking at the press conference.
Morlte and Compton families prepared to put a civil lawsuit against the City of Alexandria
Trinity Baptist Church on fire April 22, 2021.
Trinity Baptist Church catches on fire for second time
Pedestrian killed in Natchitoches Parish crash
Izell Richardson, Jr.
Brutal tasing of handcuffed man caught on Louisiana officer’s body cam
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gives State of Community update at Alexandria International Airport.
Alexandria mayor expresses displeasure over approved budget, gives update on police chief hiring process

Latest News

In this Dec. 14, 2012, file photo, Tracy Stone-Manning, left, is named by Gov.-elect Steve...
Biden taps Montana environmentalist for US public lands boss
Preston Wolf, 17, was approached by a Vacaville police officer on Wednesday after receiving a...
GRAPHIC: Teen with autism punched by police officer in Calif.
Preston Wolf, 17, was approached by a Vacaville police officer on Wednesday after receiving a...
GRAPHIC: Teen with autism punched by police officer in Calif.
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Imprisoned Putin foe Navalny to end his hunger strike
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
Caitlyn Jenner adds celebrity, questions to California governor race