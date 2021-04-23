Cenla prep softball teams heading to Sulphur after Thursday night games
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below is a list of scores from local softball playoff games that happened on Thursday, April 22.
- Rosepine 5, D’Arbonne Woods 2
- Montgomery 10, Logansport 2
- LaSalle 17, Delta Charter 0
- Many 9, Kinder 1
- Menard 11, Northlake Christian 2
