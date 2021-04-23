Advertisement

Cenla prep softball teams heading to Sulphur after Thursday night games

Montgomery Lady Tigers softball
Montgomery Lady Tigers softball(Source: KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below is a list of scores from local softball playoff games that happened on Thursday, April 22.

  • Rosepine 5, D’Arbonne Woods 2
  • Montgomery 10, Logansport 2
  • LaSalle 17, Delta Charter 0
  • Many 9, Kinder 1
  • Menard 11, Northlake Christian 2

To report a score, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Compton Sr. gets emotional after speaking at the press conference.
Morlte and Compton families prepared to put a civil lawsuit against the City of Alexandria
Quinon Pitre
Quinon Pitre identified as sixth crewman recovered from Seacor Power lift boat
Terrance Pleasant
Winnsboro officer accused of soliciting sex from woman involved in crash
Gov. John Bel Edwards holding a news conference.
Gov. Edwards continues to urge La. residents to get COVID vaccine
Izell Richardson, Jr.
Brutal tasing of handcuffed man caught on Louisiana officer’s body cam

Latest News

Northwestern State tennis takes to Beaumont, Texas for to play Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the...
Lady Demons primed for SLC Tournament rematch with Islanders
Samuel Ogunjobi registered a team-high two shots, with one on net, in his last game with LSUA,...
LSUA’s season ends with loss to Bethel in first round of NAIA Tournament
Chris Clark earns ACA Athlete of the Week honor.
ASH’s Chris Clark maximizes his potential as a three-sport athlete
Right-hander Donovan Ohnoutka has solidified the Northwestern State starting rotation.
Similarly built Demons, Colonels meet in Southland series