Cenla prep softball teams heading to Sulphur after Thursday night games

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below is a list of scores from local softball playoff games that happened on Thursday, April 22.

Rosepine 5, D’Arbonne Woods 2

Montgomery 10, Logansport 2

LaSalle 17, Delta Charter 0

Many 9, Kinder 1

Menard 11, Northlake Christian 2

