Advertisement

Court record: Chauvin to be sentenced June 16 in Floyd death

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, will be sentenced in June.

Online court records say Chauvin will be sentenced on June 16 at 1:30 p.m., by Peter Cahill, the Hennepin County judge who oversaw the trial.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin, who is white, is already locked away in Minnesota’s only maximum-security prison, held in a single cell for his own safety.

Even though he was found guilty of three counts, under Minnesota statutes he’ll only be sentenced on the most serious one — second-degree murder. While that count carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, experts say he won’t get that much. They say that for all practical purposes, the maximum he would face is 30 years, and he could get less.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Compton Sr. gets emotional after speaking at the press conference.
Morlte and Compton families prepared to put a civil lawsuit against the City of Alexandria
Trinity Baptist Church on fire April 22, 2021.
Trinity Baptist Church catches on fire for second time
Pedestrian killed in Natchitoches Parish crash
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13. (Source: Captain Josh Howard)
Report: Wife of missing crewmember sues owners of Seacor Power for $25 million
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gives State of Community update at Alexandria International Airport.
Alexandria mayor expresses displeasure over approved budget, gives update on police chief hiring process

Latest News

FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
LIVE: US health advisers urge restart of J&J vaccine use, despite rare clots
The CDC and the FDA recommended on Tuesday the U.S. pause the use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine...
COVID vaccines recommended for pregnant women
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
Calls mount for video release in fatal shooting by N.C. deputies
Police radio traffic indicates 42-year-old Andrew Brown was shot in the back by sheriffs'...
Dispatch calls released from deadly police shooting of Andrew Brown in N.C.