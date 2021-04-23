Lady Demons primed for SLC Tournament rematch with Islanders

NATCHITOCHES, La (NSU) - By virtue of razor-thin margins, the Northwestern State tennis team has earned the opportunity to gain postseason revenge from a previous loss earlier in the year.

NSU (5-5), seeded fifth in this year’s Southland Conference Tournament, drew a rematch with No. 4 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (9-2). First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Thompson Family Tennis Center in Beaumont, Texas.

The teams’ previous outing on Feb. 28 proved to be a difficult day for NSU, as A&M-Corpus Christi left Natchitoches with a 7-0 sweep. A much more experienced Lady Demons team is ready to prove it has bridged the gap and are prepared for a second showdown with the Islanders.

“We’re a much different team today than we were in our first weekend of competition,” first-year head coach Jonas Brobeck said. “We’re much better now than we were then, and I think we’re peaking at the right time. Circumstances at the time of our last match against Corpus kept us from being fully prepared to compete with them the first time around, but it’s been a long journey from that day, and we’re really looking forward to matching up with them again.”

The Lady Demons closed conference play with a 4-3 victory at home against Abilene Christian on April 11. The win resulted in a three-way tie for fifth between NSU, ACU and Lamar.

The tie was broken by the second tiebreaker in the Southland Conference rule book – total sets won among the three tied teams. Following this metric, the Lady Demons won a total of 18 sets to Abilene Christian’s 17 and Lamar’s 15, awarding NSU the fifth seed.

“That’s the beauty of this conference,” Brobeck said. “The top eight teams that make the tournament every year are always very close. It’s going to come down to who wants it more, who has the most heart, and who is going to fight the hardest to win it all.”

The winner of Friday’s match will advance to the semifinals to play against the winner of top-seeded Sam Houston and No. 8 seed Stephen F. Austin.

