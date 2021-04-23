Advertisement

LSUA hosts third annual ‘Scholar Day’

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA hosted their third annual “Scholar Day” event on Thursday, April 22.

Last year’s event was held online due to COVID-19. This year, the event was held on campus and through Zoom for online students.

Scholar Day is an annual, one-day event highlighting the scholarly achievements of students and faculty at LSUA. Students that participate choose a topic to research under the supervision of a faculty mentor. That research is presented on the day of the event through poster and oral presentations. Awards are given at the end of the day for both presentation groups.

The event is open for all students to participate, with over a hundred participating this year.

