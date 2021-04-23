New date set for next Louisiana Dragonboat Races

The following has been provided by the Alexandria Museum of Art:

Out of an abundance of caution for our staff and our community, The Alexandria Museum of Art will not be holding the 2021 Louisiana Dragonboat Races™ . The event is now rescheduled for next year on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Like many cultural and arts institutions, the Alexandria Museum of Art had a tough 2020. The museum closed its’ doors to the public from March through June due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and had to cancel all planned in-person fundraising events that were scheduled for the remainder of the year. During this time, they were not inactive, however.

The museum staff worked tirelessly to create virtual content for our audience and especially for educators and parents and adapt in-person events to meet state guidelines for 2021. Their most urgent need is to recoup the revenue lost due to the loss of visitors to the museum and major fundraising efforts.

In lieu of this year’s Louisiana Dragonboat Races, AMoA would like to encourage the community to donate to the Alexandria Museum of Art this CENLA Giving Day on Tuesday, May 4. Early Giving is live now at cenlagivingday.org/AMoA. Visit the Alexandria Museum of Art at themuseum.org and on Facebook for updates regarding upcoming outdoor concerts, art workshops and summer camps.

