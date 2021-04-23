Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic School holds annual ‘Louisiana Day’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a celebration of all they love about Louisiana, Our Lady of Prompt Succor School held ‘Louisiana Day’ on April 23. A culmination of the third grade curriculum, Louisiana Day gives students the opportunity to celebrate the unique, rich culture of the state they call home.

“The students look forward to this event all year long,” said Kasey Heard, third grade teacher. “They come in to open house asking, ‘When is Louisiana Day, and what will my festival be?’ So, this is really exciting for the parents. It’s a long-standing Prompt Succor tradition, and we were so thankful we were able to have it in a safe environment this year.”

The day kicked off with a parade where students donned hand-made box floats showcasing parades and festivals from all across the state. Festivals like the Alexandria River Fete, Dragon Boat Races, Colfax Pecan Festival and Pollock Dogwood Festival were just a few represented in the procession.

Autoplay Caption

There were also several stations set up around the campus showing off the state’s diverse culture, including a Blue Dog art walk, authentic Louisiana lunch, Graton demonstration, Fort St. John Baptiste exhibit and demonstration and loom demonstration. Students were also able to dance to popular zydeco and bluegrass hits and meet Miss Teen Louisiana, Gracie Petry.

Throughout the year, students were given the opportunity to study the native wildlife, visit and tour Louisiana landmarks and recreate family recipes that include an ingredient native to Louisiana.

Even though the curriculum continued, last year’s third-grade students did not have the chance to parade around the parking lot due to the COVID-19 pandemic cutting the school year short. But those students, who are now in fourth grade, didn’t completely miss out, participating in the station activities, as well.

“This festival really incorporates our families and our faith, and that’s truly what Prompt Succor is all about,” said Heard. “So, we are so thankful that we are to get to have this festival this year again for our students and our families.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.