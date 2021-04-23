Advertisement

Pedestrian killed in Natchitoches Parish crash

(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 71 in Campti on April 22.

Louisiana State Police says around 3:30 p.m. Amari Clark, 18, was walking south on the shoulder of U.S. 71 when he ran across the roadway to the northbound shoulder in front of a vehicle. Clark missed the vehicle but when he attempted to run back across the road, he was hit by a trailer being towed by the vehicle.

Clark sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

LSP says the incident remains under investigation.

