Pineville Fire Department releases statement on second Trinity Baptist Church fire

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Fire Department has released a statement following a second fire that broke out at Trinity Baptist Church this week.

“We, unfortunately, had to respond to a second fire at this church. First and foremost Our thoughts and prayers go out to the church family on their losses. We would also like to thank our members on duty and those who came back on recall for their tireless and unrelenting effort to fight this fire and to protect the other buildings adjacent to the fire building. Our sincere thanks for the help and response from Holiday Village Fire Dept., Alpine Fire dept., Deville Fire Dept., VA fire dept., Ball fire dept. and Ruby-Kolin fire dept. Their help was invaluable to extinguish this fire. We have determined through investigation that this fire is not a result of the fire Sunday night. A thorough investigation is ongoing into the cause of yesterday’s fire.” - Chief Scott S. Kessler

This is the second time part of the church caught fire in less than a week. It also caught fire on Sunday. The pastor of the church says it was the old Fellowship Hall that caught fire, which is the same part the went up in flames on Sunday.

The official statement for the fire at Trinity Baptist Church yesterday afternoon; We, unfortunately, had to respond... Posted by Pineville Fire Department on Friday, April 23, 2021

