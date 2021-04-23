Advertisement

Report: Wife of missing crewmember sues owners of Seacor Power for $25 million

The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13. (Source: Captain Josh Howard)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The spouse of a crewmember who was aboard a commercial lift boat when it capsized in the Gulf of Mexico April 13 has filed a $25 million lawsuit against the owners of the ship.

According to NBC News, Hannah Daspit, the surviving spouse of Dylan Daspit, who is presumed dead after the Seacor Power capsized near Port Fourchon, alleges that the ship owners are responsible for gross negligence and violations of federal maritime law.

Daspit filed suit in Texas on Wednesday.

The suit alleges that when the vessel sailed on April 13, the National Weather Service “was already warning of tropical storm-force winds accompanied by suddenly higher waves in the Gulf.”

Of the original 19 crew members, six were rescued alive and 13 were initially unaccounted for. In the hours and days after the disaster, 5 bodies were recovered.

On Monday the Coast Guard called off its search in the Gulf of Mexico, but divers continued to search the overturned vessel and found a sixth body on Tuesday.

Seven people remained missing on Thursday.

