RPSB selling Jackson Street Head Start facility

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has passed a motion to sell the Jackson Street Head Start facility property located at 1335 Jackson Street in Alexandria.

The board adopted a resolution declaring the building to be no longer needed for school purposes. They also approved a motion to enter a Buy-Sell Contract with the Rapides Parish Indigent Defender Board to sell the property for an appraised value of $291,000.

In June of 2020, the Rapides Parish School Board assumed control of all Head Start operations in the parish for the next five years.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.