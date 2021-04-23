Advertisement

RPSB selling Jackson Street Head Start facility

(KALB)
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has passed a motion to sell the Jackson Street Head Start facility property located at 1335 Jackson Street in Alexandria.

The board adopted a resolution declaring the building to be no longer needed for school purposes. They also approved a motion to enter a Buy-Sell Contract with the Rapides Parish Indigent Defender Board to sell the property for an appraised value of $291,000.

In June of 2020, the Rapides Parish School Board assumed control of all Head Start operations in the parish for the next five years.

