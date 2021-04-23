Advertisement

Tulane Police warning after home invasion, masturbation caught on doorbell camera

Tulane University in New Orleans, La.
Tulane University in New Orleans, La.(Source: WVUE)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Police at Tulane University are looking for a man believed to be involved in two incidents on campus.

Officials issued a warning on Fri., April 23 to all students.

According to the release, on April 14, around 1 p.m., a woman got out of the shower in her off-campus home, walked into the bedroom, and encountered the subject. Police say there was a brief physical struggle before she was able to force him out.

On April 20, a second woman was reviewing doorbell camera footage and saw the subject masturbating in view of the camera around 4:10 a.m.

Both women are acquaintances and strongly believe the subject is the same in both incidents.

The subject is described as a black male, approximately 30-35 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, tall and skinny but muscular, long/shoulder-length black or brown dreadlocks with two bleach blonde front dreadlocks, and a tattoo on at least one forearm. In one incident, he was wearing a black shirt with black shorts featuring pink and orange writing. In the other incident, the victim says the man was wearing white pants with pink splotches, a gray tank top, blue oxers, and bright yellow and black sneakers.

Both incidents are under investigation by TUPD. If you have any information about these crimes, call TUPD at 504-865-5381 or NOPD at 504-821-2222. Any Tulane student who needs to speak to someone is encouraged to reach out to the Tulane Counseling Center. Employees who wish to speak to someone can access the Employee Assistance Program.

