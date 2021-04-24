LSU football plans to remove Guice from record books

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to officials from LSU, the football program plans to remove former star running back Derrius Guice from the record books.

Guice played for LSU from 2015 till 2017 before entering the draft. He started his freshman and sophomore season as a backup to Leonard Fournette. He started his first career game in place of an injured Fournette during the team’s second game of the season and ran for 155 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Against the Arkansas Razorbacks on November 12, Guice rushed for 252 yards, which was the second-most in a game in school history.

During the Texas A&M game, he set the school single-game record by rushing for 285 yards, breaking the previous mark set by Fournette earlier in the season by one yard.

Guice would also go on and become only the fourth running back in the SEC history to record multiple 250-yard rushing performances in a career, following Bo Jackson, Herschel Walker, and Moe Williams.

In January of 2018, Guice announced he would enter the NFL Draft. He was predicted to go in the first round but fell due to questions about his character and other incidents during the drafting process. Guice was drafted in the second round, 59th overall, by the Washington Redskins.

According to recommendations from the Hush Blackwell report, it recommends that Derrius Guice’s name be removed from statistics and records. According to an LSU official, this is already in progress.

Guice has been accused by four women of sexual assault during his time at LSU. Guice has repeatedly denied those claims.

The following athletic officials and the dean of students are also facing disciplinary actions as well:

Verge Ausberry:

Suspension from football games for the 2021 season. 30-day suspension without pay, mandatory training on sexual assault, requirement to provide personal responsibility training and sexual misconduct training annually for groups across campus

Suspension: Completed

Status: Training in progress

Miriam Segar:

Removal from Student Conduct job duties, 21-day suspension without pay; mandatory training on sexual assault

Status: Completed, Training in progress

Jonathan Sanders:

Will no longer handle student discipline in Title IX and sexual misconduct

Status: Completed

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.