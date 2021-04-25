Alexandria Vet Center hosts Whole Health Fair
Published: Apr. 24, 2021
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Vet Center partnered with several community organizations for a Whole Health Fair over the weekend.
Multiple guest speakers discussed mind, body, and spiritual topics. The VA’s Mobile Vet Center and vendors were on-site, along with demonstrations, food, family activities, and more. There was even a chance to get a Covid-19 vaccine.
The fair was open for all veterans and their families to learn about healthy living and resources available for veterans in the Cenla area.
