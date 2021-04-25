Advertisement

Alexandria Vet Center hosts Whole Health Fair

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Vet Center partnered with several community organizations for a Whole Health Fair over the weekend.

Multiple guest speakers discussed mind, body, and spiritual topics. The VA’s Mobile Vet Center and vendors were on-site, along with demonstrations, food, family activities, and more. There was even a chance to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

The fair was open for all veterans and their families to learn about healthy living and resources available for veterans in the Cenla area.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, celebrates with...
LSU football plans to remove Guice from record books
Allen Hayes
Alexandria man arrested for third degree rape
David Anthony Burns is charged with second degree murder for the 2004 death of 19-year-old...
David Anthony Burns pleads ‘not guilty’ of murder of Courtney Coco
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13. (Source: Captain Josh Howard)
Report: Wife of missing crewmember sues owners of Seacor Power for $25 million
Dernell Nelson has been arrested for the 2010 murders of Hermania Ellsworth and Charles Davis,...
Tip from ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ TV show closes 2010 Louisiana cold case

Latest News

Cenla residents gathered for the annual Victims Rights Walk to honor and raise awareness for...
Cenla residents gather for annual Victims Rights Walk
Tyler's Saturday Evening Forecast
Tyler's Saturday Evening Forecast
LIVE: Tracking Severe Weather
Our Lady of Prompt Succor School held its annual 'Louisiana Day,' a celebration of the state's...
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic School holds annual ‘Louisiana Day’