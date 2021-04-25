Advertisement

Cenla prep softball teams heading to Sulphur after Saturday games

Jena Lady Giants softball
Jena Lady Giants softball(Source: KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below is a list of scores from local softball playoff games that happened on Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24.

  • West Monroe 17, Natchitoches Central 0
  • Pineville 8, St. Amant 1
  • Tioga 9, Lakeshore 1 (Friday)
  • Grant 13, South Beauregardrd 3
  • Jena 2, Lutcher 0
  • Anacoco 7, Forest 2

