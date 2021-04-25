Cenla prep softball teams heading to Sulphur after Saturday games
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below is a list of scores from local softball playoff games that happened on Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24.
- West Monroe 17, Natchitoches Central 0
- Pineville 8, St. Amant 1
- Tioga 9, Lakeshore 1 (Friday)
- Grant 13, South Beauregardrd 3
- Jena 2, Lutcher 0
- Anacoco 7, Forest 2
