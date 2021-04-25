Cenla prep softball teams heading to Sulphur after Saturday games

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below is a list of scores from local softball playoff games that happened on Friday, April 23, and Saturday, April 24.

West Monroe 17, Natchitoches Central 0

Pineville 8, St. Amant 1

Tioga 9, Lakeshore 1 (Friday)

Grant 13, South Beauregardrd 3

Jena 2, Lutcher 0

Anacoco 7, Forest 2

To report a score, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.