Cenla residents gather for annual Victims Rights Walk

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Cenla residents came together in downtown Alexandria for the annual Victims Rights Walk over the weekend.

Walkers gathered at the Holocaust Memorial to pray before hitting the streets with t-shirts, signs, and pictures of their loved ones. This year’s walk was organized by Stephanie Belgard, the mother of Courtney Coco who was killed in 2004.

With the recent arrest made in her daughter’s case, after nearly 17 years, Belgard says her fight for justice isn’t over just yet. And she’ll continue to fight for justice and support others in the community that has lost someone to acts of crime.

The walk ended with a balloon release. Those who participated in the walk wrote their loved ones’ names on balloons before releasing them.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.