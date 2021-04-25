LHSAA releases baseball playoff brackets
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 baseball playoff brackets.
Listed below are the Central Louisiana teams that made the playoffs, and you can click each tab for the full bracket.
The home teams are listed second.
Class 5A
- #17 Pineville vs #16 ASH
- #31 Natchitoches Central vs #2 West Monroe
Class 4A
- #32 Eleanor McMain vs #1 Tioga
- #24 Leesville vs #9 Breaux Bridge
- #27 Bolton vs #6 Franklinton
Class 3A
- #24 Frederick A Douglass vs #9 Jena
- #21 Crowley vs #12 Buckeye
- #20 Erath vs #13 Grant
- #19 Loranger vs #14 Caldwell Parish
Class 2A
- #24 Lakeside vs #9 Bunkie
- #20 Winnfield vs #13 Many
- #19 Lake Arthur vs #14 Avoyelles Charter
- #27 Avoyelles vs #6 Springfield
- #31 Pickering vs #2 Rosepine
Class 1A
- #17 Plain Dealing vs #16 Block
- #9 East Beauregard vs #8 Montgomery (Regional round; both teams get 1st round byes)
- #6 LaSalle (1st round bye and advances to regional round; plays winner of Ceterville/Homer)
- #18 Ringgold vs #15 Northwood - Lena
Class B
- #24 Saline vs #9 Glenmora
- #8 Fairview (1st round bye and advances to regional round; plays winner of Saline/Glenmora)
- #21 Negreet vs #12 Pitkin
- #3 Elizabeth (1st round bye and advances to regional round; plays winner of Oak Hill/Singer)
- #19 Singer vs #14 Oak Hill
- #2 Anacoco (1st round bye and advances to regional round; plays winner of Stanley/Lacassine)
Class C
- #1 Hicks (1st round bye and advances to regional round; plays winner of Plainview/Ebarb)
- #17 Ebarb vs #16 Plainview
- #14 Georgetown vs #3 Summerfield (Regional round; both teams get 1st round byes)
- #11 Hackberry vs #6 Hornbeck (Regional round; both teams get 1st round byes)
- #15 South Cameron vs #2 Simpson (Regional round; both teams get 1st round byes)
Division III
- #9 Menard vs #8 Pope John Paul II (Regional round; best of 3 series)
Division V
- #8 Episcopal of Acadiana vs # Grace Christian (Quarterfinal round; both teams get 1st round byes)
- #6 Family Christian vs #3 University Academy (Quarterfinal round; both teams get 1st round byes)
- #7 St. Joseph’s - Plaucheville vs #2 Claiborne Christian (Quarterfinal round; both teams get 1st round byes)
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.