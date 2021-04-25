Advertisement

LHSAA releases baseball playoff brackets

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 baseball playoff...
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 baseball playoff brackets.(Source: KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 baseball playoff brackets.

Listed below are the Central Louisiana teams that made the playoffs, and you can click each tab for the full bracket.

The home teams are listed second.

Class 5A

  • #17 Pineville vs #16 ASH
  • #31 Natchitoches Central vs #2 West Monroe

Class 4A

  • #32 Eleanor McMain vs #1 Tioga
  • #24 Leesville vs #9 Breaux Bridge
  • #27 Bolton vs #6 Franklinton

Class 3A

  • #24 Frederick A Douglass vs #9 Jena
  • #21 Crowley vs #12 Buckeye
  • #20 Erath vs #13 Grant
  • #19 Loranger vs #14 Caldwell Parish

Class 2A

  • #24 Lakeside vs #9 Bunkie
  • #20 Winnfield vs #13 Many
  • #19 Lake Arthur vs #14 Avoyelles Charter
  • #27 Avoyelles vs #6 Springfield
  • #31 Pickering vs #2 Rosepine

Class 1A

  • #17 Plain Dealing vs #16 Block
  • #9 East Beauregard vs #8 Montgomery (Regional round; both teams get 1st round byes)
  • #6 LaSalle (1st round bye and advances to regional round; plays winner of Ceterville/Homer)
  • #18 Ringgold vs #15 Northwood - Lena

Class B

  • #24 Saline vs #9 Glenmora
  • #8 Fairview (1st round bye and advances to regional round; plays winner of Saline/Glenmora)
  • #21 Negreet vs #12 Pitkin
  • #3 Elizabeth (1st round bye and advances to regional round; plays winner of Oak Hill/Singer)
  • #19 Singer vs #14 Oak Hill
  • #2 Anacoco (1st round bye and advances to regional round; plays winner of Stanley/Lacassine)

Class C

  • #1 Hicks (1st round bye and advances to regional round; plays winner of Plainview/Ebarb)
  • #17 Ebarb vs #16 Plainview
  • #14 Georgetown vs #3 Summerfield (Regional round; both teams get 1st round byes)
  • #11 Hackberry vs #6 Hornbeck (Regional round; both teams get 1st round byes)
  • #15 South Cameron vs #2 Simpson (Regional round; both teams get 1st round byes)

Division III

  • #9 Menard vs #8 Pope John Paul II (Regional round; best of 3 series)

Division V

  • #8 Episcopal of Acadiana vs # Grace Christian (Quarterfinal round; both teams get 1st round byes)
  • #6 Family Christian vs #3 University Academy (Quarterfinal round; both teams get 1st round byes)
  • #7 St. Joseph’s - Plaucheville vs #2 Claiborne Christian (Quarterfinal round; both teams get 1st round byes)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, celebrates with...
LSU football plans to remove Guice from record books
Allen Hayes
Alexandria man arrested for third degree rape
KALB
Local forecast updates for Cenla
Jena Lady Giants softball
Cenla prep softball teams heading to Sulphur after Saturday games
David Anthony Burns is charged with second degree murder for the 2004 death of 19-year-old...
David Anthony Burns pleads ‘not guilty’ of murder of Courtney Coco

Latest News

Jena Lady Giants softball
Cenla prep softball teams heading to Sulphur after Saturday games
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, celebrates with...
LSU football plans to remove Guice from record books
Bolton High School senior signs with Centenary College
Bolton High School senior signs with Centenary College