LHSAA releases baseball playoff brackets

LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 baseball playoff brackets.

Listed below are the Central Louisiana teams that made the playoffs, and you can click each tab for the full bracket.

The home teams are listed second.

#17 Pineville vs #16 ASH

#31 Natchitoches Central vs #2 West Monroe

#32 Eleanor McMain vs #1 Tioga

#24 Leesville vs #9 Breaux Bridge

#27 Bolton vs #6 Franklinton

#24 Frederick A Douglass vs #9 Jena

#21 Crowley vs #12 Buckeye

#20 Erath vs #13 Grant

#19 Loranger vs #14 Caldwell Parish

#24 Lakeside vs #9 Bunkie

#20 Winnfield vs #13 Many

#19 Lake Arthur vs #14 Avoyelles Charter

#27 Avoyelles vs #6 Springfield

#31 Pickering vs #2 Rosepine

#17 Plain Dealing vs #16 Block

#9 East Beauregard vs #8 Montgomery (Regional round; both teams get 1st round byes)

#6 LaSalle (1st round bye and advances to regional round; plays winner of Ceterville/Homer)

#18 Ringgold vs #15 Northwood - Lena

#24 Saline vs #9 Glenmora

#8 Fairview (1st round bye and advances to regional round; plays winner of Saline/Glenmora)

#21 Negreet vs #12 Pitkin

#3 Elizabeth (1st round bye and advances to regional round; plays winner of Oak Hill/Singer)

#19 Singer vs #14 Oak Hill

#2 Anacoco (1st round bye and advances to regional round; plays winner of Stanley/Lacassine)

#1 Hicks (1st round bye and advances to regional round; plays winner of Plainview/Ebarb)

#17 Ebarb vs #16 Plainview

#14 Georgetown vs #3 Summerfield (Regional round; both teams get 1st round byes)

#11 Hackberry vs #6 Hornbeck (Regional round; both teams get 1st round byes)

#15 South Cameron vs #2 Simpson (Regional round; both teams get 1st round byes)

#9 Menard vs #8 Pope John Paul II (Regional round; best of 3 series)

#8 Episcopal of Acadiana vs # Grace Christian (Quarterfinal round; both teams get 1st round byes)

#6 Family Christian vs #3 University Academy (Quarterfinal round; both teams get 1st round byes)

#7 St. Joseph’s - Plaucheville vs #2 Claiborne Christian (Quarterfinal round; both teams get 1st round byes)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.