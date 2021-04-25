REPORT: LSU lands HOF coach to replace Nikki Fargas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team has found their new head coach in Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey according to our sister station in Waco, Tx. KWTX.

#BREAKING: Baylor Lady Bears Head Coach Kim Mulkey is leaving Baylor to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. The Hall of Famer leaves Baylor after 21 seasons, three NCAA National Championships and 12 Big 12 Titles. pic.twitter.com/EctQM63Gzf — KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) April 25, 2021

Mulkey has ties to Louisiana as she helped lead Hammond High School to four consecutive state championship games. She went on to have a great career at Louisiana Tech earning All-American honors as a point guard and won two national championships with the Lady Techsters, the AIAW title in 1981 and the NCAA Championship title in 1982.

She entered coaching as an assistant in 1985 and was later promoted to associate head coach in 1996. With Louisiana Tech under Leon Barmore, they posted a 430-86 record and advanced to seven Final Fours.

In 2000, Mulkey took over the Baylor program and won three NCAA Championships in 2005, 2012, and 2019. She also led the Bears to 11 Big 12 regular season titles and 10 Big 12 tournament titles. She was named the AP Coach of the Year in 2012 and 2019 a three-time USBWA National Coach of the Year in 2011, 2012, and 2019 and seven-time Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Mulkey was also inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020 and in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

She is also the mother of former LSU shortstop Kramer Robertson who for the Tigers from 2014-2017 and was a fourth-round draft selection by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.