Advertisement

Academy Awards television audience plummets to 9.85 million

Maria Bakalova, from left, Andra Day and Regina King are interviewed and Marlee Matlin walks...
Maria Bakalova, from left, Andra Day and Regina King are interviewed and Marlee Matlin walks the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.(Mark Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, N.Y. (AP) — The Nielsen company says its preliminary estimate shows the Oscars audience on ABC dipped to slightly under 10 million viewers.

That’s less than half the audience for last year’s show, which was the previous smallest audience ever for the annual event.

It continues the startling trend of viewer disinterest for awards shows, after the Golden Globes and Grammys both had small audiences earlier this year.

With the pandemic, few movie theaters were open and television viewers apparently had little interest in movies they could mainly stream at home.

The Oscars had a small in-person audience that kept social distance but did not wear masks. The show aired on ABC.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, celebrates with...
LSU football plans to remove Guice from record books
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 baseball playoff...
LHSAA releases baseball playoff brackets
United Cajun Navy continues search for missing Seacor crewmembers in Chauvin
United Cajun Navy recovers life vests, hard hats while searching in Chauvin, La.
APD is investigating a shooting that happened on Lee Street
APD investigating Sunday night shooting on Lee Street
Jena Lady Giants softball
Cenla prep softball teams heading to Sulphur after Saturday games

Latest News

LSU lands HOF coach Kim Mulkey to replace Nikki Fargas
APD investigating Sunday night shooting on Lee Street
Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies serving warrants in Elizabeth...
Attorney: Black man killed by police shot in back of head
Brothers meet in North Carolina after nearly 60 years apart.
Brothers meet in North Carolina after nearly 60 years apart