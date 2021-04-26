Advertisement

APD asking for public help in solving 2002 cold case

By APD
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are requesting the public’s assistance in their investigation of the homicide of Rebecca Miller and Roderick Collins that occurred December 20, 2002, in a wooded area off Sugarhouse Road.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Detective Dryden at 318-441-6480 or email tanner.dryden@cityofalex.com.

