APD asking for public help in solving 2002 cold case

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are requesting the public’s assistance in their investigation of the homicide of Rebecca Miller and Roderick Collins that occurred December 20, 2002, in a wooded area off Sugarhouse Road.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Detective Dryden at 318-441-6480 or email tanner.dryden@cityofalex.com.

