Advertisement

APD investigating Sunday night shooting on Lee Street

APD is investigating another shooting in the city.
APD is investigating another shooting in the city.(Associated Press)
By APD
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 2100 block of Lee Street. One victim was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, celebrates with...
LSU football plans to remove Guice from record books
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 baseball playoff...
LHSAA releases baseball playoff brackets
Jena Lady Giants softball
Cenla prep softball teams heading to Sulphur after Saturday games
Allen Hayes
Alexandria man arrested for third degree rape
Southern Jaguars Football
Southern’s Roman Banks sheds light on Jaguars’ coaching search

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Pledge Kids 04/26/21
Pledge Kids 04/26/2021
Protemp Staffing Job openings 04/26/21
Protemp Staffing Job openings 04/26/21
LUNCH KID: Bailee Texada 42621
LUNCH KID: Bailee Texada 42621