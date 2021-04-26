APD investigating Sunday night shooting on Lee Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 2100 block of Lee Street. One victim was transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

