Chewbacca street performer wanted for allegedly stabbing someone in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a street performer known to wear a Chewbacca costume who reportedly stabbed someone with a knife in the French Quarter.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened in the 700 block of Toulouse Street on Saturday, April 24.

The stabbing happened after a verbal disagreement, police say. A witness told police the subject’s costume head came off during the altercation, revealing a black man possibly in his 20s. The suspect’s identity is currently unknown.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

