Advertisement

Chewbacca street performer wanted for allegedly stabbing someone in French Quarter

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a street performer known to wear a Chewbacca...
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a street performer known to wear a Chewbacca costume who reportedly stabbed someone with a knife in the French Quarter.(NOPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a street performer known to wear a Chewbacca costume who reportedly stabbed someone with a knife in the French Quarter.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened in the 700 block of Toulouse Street on Saturday, April 24.

The stabbing happened after a verbal disagreement, police say. A witness told police the subject’s costume head came off during the altercation, revealing a black man possibly in his 20s. The suspect’s identity is currently unknown.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, celebrates with...
LSU football plans to remove Guice from record books
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 baseball playoff...
LHSAA releases baseball playoff brackets
Jena Lady Giants softball
Cenla prep softball teams heading to Sulphur after Saturday games
Allen Hayes
Alexandria man arrested for third degree rape
Southern Jaguars Football
Southern’s Roman Banks sheds light on Jaguars’ coaching search

Latest News

Kris Prestridge
Kris Prestridge
Stacey West
Stacey West
Jeff Matthews
Jeff Matthews
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations