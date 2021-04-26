Advertisement

Cleco donates $10,000 to American Red Cross in Louisiana to assist with disaster relief


Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power, presents a check for $10,000 to Karen McCoy, executive director for the North Louisiana Chapter of the American Red Cross.(Source: Cleco)
By Cleco
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco) - Cleco made a $10,000 donation to the American Red Cross on Monday to assist Louisianans when disasters strike.

“During the past year, Louisiana has been hit hard by hurricanes, tornadoes and ice storms that caused significant damage and, in some instances, destroyed homes and businesses requiring many residents to repair and rebuild,” said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power. “Our emergency response teams are usually first on the scene after severe weather, so Cleco sees firsthand how necessary it is to support organizations like the Red Cross who have a long history of providing assistance when disasters strike.”

The Red Cross relies on donations and community partners to provide free emergency assistance, disaster relief and disaster preparedness education throughout the United States.

“We are grateful to Cleco for this generous donation,” said Karen McCoy, executive director for the North Louisiana Chapter of the American Red Cross. “These funds will go a long way in ensuring we are able to support communities of central Louisiana in preparing for, responding to and recovering from disasters large and small.”

For more information about Cleco in the community, visit cleco.com and follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.

