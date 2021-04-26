Crime Stoppers investigating Deville burglary

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (Crime Stoppers) - Crime Stoppers is investigating a burglary that happened last month.

On March 27, around 3 a.m., a light-colored early 2000 model Toyota Tundra approached a residence on Big Island Loop in Deville. Various ceramic birds, décor, and dishes were then removed from the residence. About $500 worth of items were taken.

The vehicle appeared to have a white female in the passenger side. A white male was seen exiting the vehicle and going to the residence.

If you have any information on this case, please call 318-483-1837.

