Gov. Edwards to hold COVID news conference at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference about the state’s response to COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.

Gov. Edwards will announce whether or not Louisiana will remain in Phase 3 of reopening its economy.

.@LouisianaGov will have a media briefing tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. to discuss his expiring COVID-19 public health emergency order. #lalege #lagov — Christina Stephens 😷 (@CEStephens) April 26, 2021

The governor’s current executive order, which keeps a statewide mask mandate in place and the state in Phase 3, is set to expire on Wednesday, April 28.

Gov. Edwards is expected to discuss the state’s efforts to get residents vaccinated against the coronavirus despite hesitancy among many to get the vaccine.

Health officials report 1.2 million Louisiana residents have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series, as of Monday, April 26. That number is about 25% of the state’s population.

Completing a COVID-19 vaccine series means a resident has received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

