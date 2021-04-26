Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold COVID news conference at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

By Nick Gremillion
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference about the state’s response to COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.

Gov. Edwards will announce whether or not Louisiana will remain in Phase 3 of reopening its economy.

The governor’s current executive order, which keeps a statewide mask mandate in place and the state in Phase 3, is set to expire on Wednesday, April 28.

Gov. Edwards is expected to discuss the state’s efforts to get residents vaccinated against the coronavirus despite hesitancy among many to get the vaccine.

Health officials report 1.2 million Louisiana residents have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series, as of Monday, April 26. That number is about 25% of the state’s population.

Completing a COVID-19 vaccine series means a resident has received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The governor’s address will be streaming live in this story and on the digital platforms of WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, WVUE-TV in New Orleans, KALB-TV in Alexandria, KNOE-TV in Monroe, KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, KSLA-TV in Shreveport.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, celebrates with...
LSU football plans to remove Guice from record books
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 baseball playoff...
LHSAA releases baseball playoff brackets
United Cajun Navy continues search for missing Seacor crewmembers in Chauvin
United Cajun Navy recovers life vests, hard hats while searching in Chauvin, La.
APD is investigating a shooting that happened on Lee Street
APD investigating Sunday night shooting on Lee Street
Jena Lady Giants softball
Cenla prep softball teams heading to Sulphur after Saturday games

Latest News

LSU lands HOF coach Kim Mulkey to replace Nikki Fargas
APD investigating Sunday night shooting on Lee Street
Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power, presents a check for $10,000 to Karen McCoy, executive...
Cleco donates $10,000 to American Red Cross in Louisiana to assist with disaster relief
YOUR MONEY: IRS is holding millions of tax returns for manual processing