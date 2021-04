Lamar Gafford previews the high school softball state tournament

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Ahead of the state softball tournament in Sulphur, Town Talk sportswriter Lamar Gafford previewed some of the matchups.

Here is the full list of games:

THURSDAY

11:00 a.m.

Field 13: No. 4 Montgomery vs. No. 1 Oak Grove (Class 1A)

Field 14: No. 2 LaSalle vs. No. 3 Merryville (Class 1A)

Field 15: No. 1 Calvin vs. No. 5 Ebarb (Class C)

Field 16: No. 7 Georgetown vs. No. 3 Summerfield (Class C)

Field 18: No. 3 University Academy vs. No. 2 Claiborne Christian (Division V)

3:00 p.m.

Field 14: No. 3 Menard vs. No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas (Division III)

Field 15: No. 9 Anacoco vs. No. 5 Quitman (Class B)

FRIDAY

11:00 a.m.

Field 13: No. 1 Grant vs. No. 4 Iowa (Class 3A)

Field 14: No. 3 Jena vs. Sterlington (Class 3A)

3:00 p.m.

Field 13: No. 1 Many vs. No. 12 French Settlement (Class 2A)

Field 14: No. 3 Rosepine vs. No. 2 Doyle (Class 2A)

Field 16: No. 3 Tioga vs. No. 2 Beau Chene (Class 4A)

Field 18: No. 7 Pineville vs. No. 3 Barbe (Class 5A)

SATURDAY

11:00 a.m.

Field 15: Division V championship game

Field 16: Class 3A championship game

Field 17: Class C championship game

Field 18: Class 1A championship game

3:00 p.m.

Field 13: Class 5A championship game

Field 14: Class 4A championship game

Field 15: Class 2A championship game

Field 17: Class B championship game

Field 18: Division III championship game

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.