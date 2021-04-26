Advertisement

Louisiana’s population grew by 107K since 2010, Census says

File photo of the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge, La.
File photo of the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge, La.(Source: Nick Gremillion)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s population increased by more than 107,000 residents between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The U.S. Census Bureau is the federal agency tasked with providing quality data about the country’s people and economy. The agency is part of the U.S. Department of Commerce.

According to the Census Bureau, 4,661,468 million people lived in Louisiana as of April 1, 2020.

In 2010, the Census recorded 4,553,962 people living in Louisiana. While Louisiana’s population increased by 2.3% since 2010, the increase was not enough for the state to gain an extra congressional seat.

Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, and Texas all added residents and gained at least one congressional seat.

California lost a congressional seat for the first time in its 170 year history.

Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also lost at least one congressional seat.

Percent Change in Resident Population for the 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto...
Percent Change in Resident Population for the 50 States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico: 2010 to 2020.(Source: U.S. Census Bureau)

The U.S. Census Bureau reports the nation’s total population rose from 309,183,463 in 2010 to 331,108,434 in 2020.

To view a state-by-state breakdown of the population data, click here.

