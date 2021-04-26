Advertisement

Search committee narrows down list of candidates for next LSU president to 8

A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Presidential Search Committee has announced the list of 23 candidates who are seeking to become the next president of the university.

However, the committee announced Wednesday it narrowed down the list of candidates to eight out the 23 candidates listed (see full list below).

On Monday, April 26 and Tuesday, April 27, committee members will begin interviewing candidates Laurence Alexander, Ron Clark, Jay Dardenne, Kelvin Droegemeier, Jim Henderson, Rustin Moore, Mary Ann Rankin, and Jeff Talley next week.

The public will be able to watch each interview via Zoom and can do so by clicking here.

The full list of candidates are:

  1. Laurence Alexander, J.D., Ph.D. Professor and Chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
  2. James Anderson, Ph.D. Former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense (2020) Office of the Secretary of Defense U.S. Department of Defense
  3. David Blackwell, Ph.D. Professor and Outgoing Provost (June 2021) of the University of Kentucky
  4. Rita Cheng, Ph.D. Outgoing President of Northern Arizona University
  5. Ronald (Ron) Clark, - M.A. Major General & Chief of Staff United States Indo-Pacific Command, Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii United States Army
  6. Jay Dardenne, J.D. - Commissioner Division of Administration for the State of Louisiana
  7. Wenbin Deng, Ph.D. - Professor and Founding Dean of the School of Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences at Sun Yat-sen University
  8. Charalabos (Haris) Doumanidis, Ph.D. Deputy Provost of University College Dublin
  9. Kelvin Droegemeier, Ph.D. - Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) (2021) United States Federal Government
  10. Daniel Fogel, Ph.D - Professor and Former Chair (2020) of English at the University of Vermont
  11. Leroy Hamilton, Jr., Ed.D. - Special Assistant to the President Norfolk State University
  12. James (Jim) Henderson, D.M. - System President and Chief Executive Officer of the University of Louisiana System
  13. Larry (Chip) Hunter, Ph.D. - Professor and Dean of the Carson College of Business at Washington State University
  14. Alexander Lowry, M.B.A. - Executive Director of the Career and Connection Institute at Gordon College
  15. Christopher (Chris) Lynch, Ph.D. - Professor and Dean of the Bourns College of Engineering at the University of California, Riverside
  16. Rustin M. Moore, DVM, Ph.D. - Professor and Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at The Ohio State University
  17. William (Bill) Payne, Ph.D. - Professor and Dean of the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology, and Natural Resources at the University of Nevada
  18. Magesh Rajan, Ph.D. - Vice President for Research and Innovation at Prairie View A&M University
  19. Mary Ann Rankin, Ph.D. - Professor and Former Senior Vice President and Provost (2021) at the University of Maryland, College Park
  20. Lt. Gen. (Ret) Jeffrey (Jeff) Talley, Ph.D. - President & CEO of The P3i Group, LLC
  21. Margaret Waid, - Ph.D. President of The Waid Group, Inc.
  22. Andre-Denis Wright, - Ph.D. Endowed Dean of the College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences at Washington State University
  23. Amar Zireg, B.A. - General Manager of Goldor

Current LSU Interim President Tom Galligan announced Tuesday, April 20 he was withdrawing his name from the list of candidates to become the next president of LSU.

“As the search for a permanent president moves to the critical stages, I have given much thought to the future, what is best for LSU, and what is best for me and my family,” Galligan said.

He will stay on as interim president until the next president has been named. Once a new president is named Galligan will work full-time in the LSU Law Center.

Members of the LSU Presidential Search Committee announced Wednesday interviews of the candidates will be live-streamed to the public.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2017, file photo, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, celebrates with...
LSU football plans to remove Guice from record books
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) has released the 2021 baseball playoff...
LHSAA releases baseball playoff brackets
Jena Lady Giants softball
Cenla prep softball teams heading to Sulphur after Saturday games
Allen Hayes
Alexandria man arrested for third degree rape
Southern Jaguars Football
Southern’s Roman Banks sheds light on Jaguars’ coaching search

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
VACCINE INFORMATION: Local pharmacies, how to register and distribution updates
United Cajun Navy continues search for missing Seacor crewmembers in Chauvin
United Cajun Navy recovers life vests, hard hats while searching in Chauvin, La.
Pledge Kids 04/26/21
Pledge Kids 04/26/2021
Protemp Staffing Job openings 04/26/21
Protemp Staffing Job openings 04/26/21