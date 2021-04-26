Search committee narrows down list of candidates for next LSU president to 8

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Presidential Search Committee has announced the list of 23 candidates who are seeking to become the next president of the university.

However, the committee announced Wednesday it narrowed down the list of candidates to eight out the 23 candidates listed (see full list below).

On Monday, April 26 and Tuesday, April 27, committee members will begin interviewing candidates Laurence Alexander, Ron Clark, Jay Dardenne, Kelvin Droegemeier, Jim Henderson, Rustin Moore, Mary Ann Rankin, and Jeff Talley next week.

The public will be able to watch each interview via Zoom and can do so by clicking here.

The full list of candidates are:

Laurence Alexander, J.D., Ph.D. Professor and Chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff James Anderson, Ph.D. Former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense (2020) Office of the Secretary of Defense U.S. Department of Defense David Blackwell, Ph.D. Professor and Outgoing Provost (June 2021) of the University of Kentucky Rita Cheng, Ph.D. Outgoing President of Northern Arizona University Ronald (Ron) Clark, - M.A. Major General & Chief of Staff United States Indo-Pacific Command, Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii United States Army Jay Dardenne, J.D. - Commissioner Division of Administration for the State of Louisiana Wenbin Deng, Ph.D. - Professor and Founding Dean of the School of Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences at Sun Yat-sen University Charalabos (Haris) Doumanidis, Ph.D. Deputy Provost of University College Dublin Kelvin Droegemeier, Ph.D. - Former Director, White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) (2021) United States Federal Government Daniel Fogel, Ph.D - Professor and Former Chair (2020) of English at the University of Vermont Leroy Hamilton, Jr., Ed.D. - Special Assistant to the President Norfolk State University James (Jim) Henderson, D.M. - System President and Chief Executive Officer of the University of Louisiana System Larry (Chip) Hunter, Ph.D. - Professor and Dean of the Carson College of Business at Washington State University Alexander Lowry, M.B.A. - Executive Director of the Career and Connection Institute at Gordon College Christopher (Chris) Lynch, Ph.D. - Professor and Dean of the Bourns College of Engineering at the University of California, Riverside Rustin M. Moore, DVM, Ph.D. - Professor and Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at The Ohio State University William (Bill) Payne, Ph.D. - Professor and Dean of the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology, and Natural Resources at the University of Nevada Magesh Rajan, Ph.D. - Vice President for Research and Innovation at Prairie View A&M University Mary Ann Rankin, Ph.D. - Professor and Former Senior Vice President and Provost (2021) at the University of Maryland, College Park Lt. Gen. (Ret) Jeffrey (Jeff) Talley, Ph.D. - President & CEO of The P3i Group, LLC Margaret Waid, - Ph.D. President of The Waid Group, Inc. Andre-Denis Wright, - Ph.D. Endowed Dean of the College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences at Washington State University Amar Zireg, B.A. - General Manager of Goldor

Current LSU Interim President Tom Galligan announced Tuesday, April 20 he was withdrawing his name from the list of candidates to become the next president of LSU.

“As the search for a permanent president moves to the critical stages, I have given much thought to the future, what is best for LSU, and what is best for me and my family,” Galligan said.

He will stay on as interim president until the next president has been named. Once a new president is named Galligan will work full-time in the LSU Law Center.

Members of the LSU Presidential Search Committee announced Wednesday interviews of the candidates will be live-streamed to the public.

