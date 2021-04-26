Advertisement

Southern’s Roman Banks sheds light on Jaguars’ coaching search

Southern Jaguars Football
Southern Jaguars Football(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Sports anchor Jamarcus Fitzpatrick sat down with Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks about the program’s search for a new head football coach.

This comes after Dawson Odums resigned as head coach on Tuesday, April 20 to become the next head football coach for the Norfolk State Spartans.

